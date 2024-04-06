ZATERDAG 6 APRIL 2024( ATV KN.12.1)

06:00 Fitness:Zumba Cardio Party

07:00 Logos International

08:00 De Levende Steen Gemeente

08:30 PAW Patrol

09:00 ATV Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)

10:00 CNN Nieuws

10:30 NOS Journaal (Herh.)

11:00 Al Jazeera Nieuws

11:30 BBC Nieuws

12:00 ATV Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)

13:00 Diners, Drive-ins & Dives

13:55 Project Runway

15:00 How We Move SU (afl.03): Save Our Soul

15:25 The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy

16:05 Instant Dream Home

16:55 The World According To Jeff Goldblum

17:40 SZF Magazine (Herh.)

18:00 ATV Nieuws

19:00 Prog.:CDS FOCUS

19:21 Prog.:CDS Granlanti Koranti

19:25 CHINESE DOCUMENTAIRE:……………………

20:15 SEQUEL MOVIE (1): DAWN OF THE PLANET OF THE APES (2014)

22:35 SEQUEL MOVIE (2): WAR FOR THE PLANET OF THE APES (2017)

01:00 Herh.ATV Nieuws (herh.)

02:00 NOS Journaal (herh.)

02:30 Al Jazeera Nieuws

03:00 Instant Dream Home

03:45 The World According To Jeff Goldblum

04:30 Herh.ATV Nieuws (herh.)

05:30 NOS Journaal Extra (herh.)

06:00 Fitness Programma

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)