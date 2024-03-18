MAANDAG 18 MAART 2024( ATV KN.12.1)

06:00 GoShapo

07:00 Roep van de Bruidegom

07:30 Gado Wordtu Leri Wi So/ Taki So (les.53)

08:00 Peppa Pig Goldie the fish is unwell

08:31 Kung Fu Panda – The Dragon Knight

09:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht (herh.)

09:30 CNN Nieuws

10:00 BBC Nieuws

10:30 NOS Journaal (herh.)

11:00 Al Jazeera Nieuws

11:30 CNN Nieuws

12:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht (herh.)

12:35 BBC Nieuws

13:00 Fresh Fried and Crispy

14:00 The Parent Test

15:00 Around The World in 80 Gardens

16:05 This Old House

17:00 Frontline (afl.32):Policing The Police

18:00 ATV Nieuws

19:00 Prog.:CDS FOCUS

19:21 Prog.:CDS Granlanti Koranti

19:26 NOS Journaal

20:00 Onder De Loep :HIV Aids

21:00 ATV Nieuws (herh.)

22:00 ROMANTIC MOVIE: Beautiful Wedding

23:45 ATV Nieuws (herh.)

00:45 NOS Journaal (herh.)

01:15 Al Jazeera Nieuws

01:45 This Old House

02:35 The Parent Test

03:20 Normen & Waarden (afl.01):Carl Breeveld

03:25 Frontline (afl.32):Policing The Police

04:20 ATV Nieuws (herh.)

05:35 NOS Journaal Extra

06:00 Fitness Programma

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)