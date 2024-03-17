ZONDAG 17 MAART 2024(ATV KN.12.2)

Beach Soccer Iran vs Senegal Men's Group C Match
07:00
08:30 Serie a:Juventus vs Genoa
10:30 Eredivisie:Heerenveen vs Feyenoord
12:30 EPL:Manchester United vs Liverpool
14:30 La Liga:Rayo Vallocano vs Real Betis
17:00 La Liga:Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona
19:00 SportDocu:Cruyff The Total Footballer
20:00 Suriname Major League: IMT vs NV Notch “Live”
22:00 4X4 Ventures (Ep.03) Overlanding Zimbabwe
23:30 Threes Company
00:25 Sanford and Son
01:20 Muziek Concert:BB King Live in Dallas
02:05 Friends
03:40 Family Guy
04:25 Two and A Half Men
05:55 The Big Bang Theory
07:00 Motivational Speeches
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)