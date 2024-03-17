ZONDAG 17 MAART 2024(ATV KN.12.1)

By
Programming
-
0
58
06:00GoShapo
07:00Steven Reyme Ministries
07:30Maranatha Ministries
08:00Gecko’s Garage
08:30Sheriff Labrador Wash Your Hands before eating
09:00ATV Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)
10:00BBC Nieuws
10:30NOS Journaal (Herh.)
11:00Al Jazeera Nieuws
11:30CNN Nieuws
12:00ATV Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)
13:00Soeng Ngie’s Keukengeheimen: (NIEUW)
14:05Abbott Elementary
15:00History’s Greatest Scientists:Robert Oppenheimer
16:00Flip or Flop
16:50Tap A Bankstel:Imro Loe A Joe (Herh.)
18:00Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht
18:40Prog.:CDS FOCUS
19:00Prog.:CDS Granlanti Koranti
19:05CHINESE DOCUMENTAIRE:………………………..
20:00INSPIRATIONAL MOVIE (1)
(OSCAR NOMINATED): CODA – 2021
22:00INSPIRATIONAL MOVIE (2)
(OSCAR NOMINATED): Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Original title: Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood (2019)
00:45Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht (herh.)
01:15NOS Journaal (herh.)
01:45Al Jazeera Nieuws
02:15Flip or Flop
03:05Abbott Elementary
03:50History’s Greatest Scientists:Robert Oppenheimer
04:50Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht (herh.)
05:30NOS Journaal Extra (herh.)
06:00Fitness Programma
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here