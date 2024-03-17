|06:00
|GoShapo
|07:00
|Steven Reyme Ministries
|07:30
|Maranatha Ministries
|08:00
|Gecko’s Garage
|08:30
|Sheriff Labrador Wash Your Hands before eating
|09:00
|ATV Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)
|10:00
|BBC Nieuws
|10:30
|NOS Journaal (Herh.)
|11:00
|Al Jazeera Nieuws
|11:30
|CNN Nieuws
|12:00
|ATV Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)
|13:00
|Soeng Ngie’s Keukengeheimen: (NIEUW)
|14:05
|Abbott Elementary
|15:00
|History’s Greatest Scientists:Robert Oppenheimer
|16:00
|Flip or Flop
|16:50
|Tap A Bankstel:Imro Loe A Joe (Herh.)
|18:00
|Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht
|18:40
|Prog.:CDS FOCUS
|19:00
|Prog.:CDS Granlanti Koranti
|19:05
|CHINESE DOCUMENTAIRE:………………………..
|20:00
|INSPIRATIONAL MOVIE (1)
(OSCAR NOMINATED): CODA – 2021
|22:00
|INSPIRATIONAL MOVIE (2)
(OSCAR NOMINATED): Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Original title: Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood (2019)
|00:45
|Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht (herh.)
|01:15
|NOS Journaal (herh.)
|01:45
|Al Jazeera Nieuws
|02:15
|Flip or Flop
|03:05
|Abbott Elementary
|03:50
|History’s Greatest Scientists:Robert Oppenheimer
|04:50
|Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht (herh.)
|05:30
|NOS Journaal Extra (herh.)
|06:00
|Fitness Programma
|(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
Home Schedule-widget(DO NOT USE!) Schedule 12.1 ZONDAG 17 MAART 2024(ATV KN.12.1)