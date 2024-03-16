ATV KN.12.1 Zaterdag 16 Maart 2024

06:00 Fitness:Yoga A Journey Through The Chakras 1
07:00 Logos International
08:00 De Levende Steen Gemeente
08:30 PAW Patrol
09:00 ATV Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)
10:00 CNN Nieuws
10:30 NOS Journaal (Herh.)
11:00 Al Jazeera Nieuws
11:30 BBC Nieuws
12:00 ATV Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)
13:00 Cooked
14:00 Project Runway
15:05 How We Move (afl.01): Wan Bon: Growth to Equality
16:00 Instant Dream Home
17:00 The World According To Jeff Goldblum
17:30 SZF Magazine
18:00 ATV Nieuws
19:00 Prog.:CDS FOCUS
19:21 Prog.:Granlanti Koranti
19:27 CHINESE DOCUMENTAIRE:………………………
20:20 SEQUEL MOVIE (1): Code 8 – 2019
22:10 SEQUEL MOVIE (2): Code 8: Part II – 2024
00:00 Herh.ATV Nieuws (herh.)
01:00 NOS Journaal (herh.)
01:30 Al Jazeera Nieuws
02:00 Instant Dream Home
02:50 Project Runway
04:00 The World According To Jeff Goldblum
04:30 Herh.ATV Nieuws (herh.)
05:30 NOS Journaal Extra
06:00 Fitness Programma
