ATV KN.12.2 Vrijdag 15 Maart 2024

MOTIVATIONAL SPEECHES:2024 Will Be Our Prime Best Motivational Video Speeches Compilation

07:00

08:05 Herh. ATV Sports

09:00 Suriname Major League: Leo Victor vs Transvaal (Herh.)

11:00 NBA HALL OF FAME SPEECHES:John R Thompson

11:17 NBA HALL OF FAME SPEECHES:Manu Ginobili

11:32 NBA Hall Of Fame Speeches:Michael Jordan

12:00 Herh. ATV Sports

12:50 Captain Marvel Full Movie Avengers vs Thanos

14:45 SPORT DOCUMENTAIRE:Andres Iniesta The Unexpected Hero

16:15 Entm.:Scorpions Live at Toyota Center

18:00 Whazzz Up? (HERH.)

19:00 MOZES HUIZE ANTON (afl.02)

19:24 Super Hits

20:00 Suriname Major League: Broki vs Voorwaarts “live”

22:10 Shark Tank

23:00 Fargo

23:45 Stand-Up Comedy:On The Spot Brad Williams,Tahir Moore,Todd Glass

01:15 SPORT HIGHLIGHTS: ESPN FC

02:25 Friends

04:10 Two and A Half Men

05:40 The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

07:15 Motivational Speeches

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)