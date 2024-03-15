06:00 GoShapo
07:00 Steven Reyme Ministries
07:30 Gracie’s Corner The Ants Go Marching
08:00 Word Party
08:30 Gabby’s Dollhouse
09:00 ATV Nieuws (herh.)
10:00 BBC Nieuws
10:30 NOS Journaal (herh.)
11:00 CNN Nieuws
11:30 Aljazeera Nieuws
12:00 ATV Nieuws (herh.)
13:00 Natashas Kitchen (afl.04)
13:45 Bar Rescue
14:30 Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown
15:15 De Stem v d Inheemse Volken (afl.04):Gezondheid en Ontwikkeling
15:45 Help I Wrecked My House
16:35 United Shades of America
17:35 SZF Magazine
18:00 ATV Nieuws
19:00 Prog.:CDS FOCUS
19:21 Prog.:CDS Granlanti Koranti
19:26 NOS Journaal
20:00 Q&A “Live”
21:05 ATV Nieuws (herh.)
22:10 CRIME MOVIE: In the Shadow of the Moon
00:10 Herh.ATV Nieuws (herh.)
01:05 NOS Journaal (herh.)
01:30 Al Jazeera Nieuws
02:00 Help I Wrecked My House
02:45 Bar Rescue
03:30 United Shades of America
04:30 Herh.ATV Nieuws (herh.)
05:30 NOS Journaal Extra
06:00 Fitness Programma
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Vrijdag 15 Maart 2024
06:00 GoShapo