ATV KN.12.1 Vrijdag 15 Maart 2024

06:00 GoShapo

07:00 Steven Reyme Ministries

07:30 Gracie’s Corner The Ants Go Marching

08:00 Word Party

08:30 Gabby’s Dollhouse

09:00 ATV Nieuws (herh.)

10:00 BBC Nieuws

10:30 NOS Journaal (herh.)

11:00 CNN Nieuws

11:30 Aljazeera Nieuws

12:00 ATV Nieuws (herh.)

13:00 Natashas Kitchen (afl.04)

13:45 Bar Rescue

14:30 Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown

15:15 De Stem v d Inheemse Volken (afl.04):Gezondheid en Ontwikkeling

15:45 Help I Wrecked My House

16:35 United Shades of America

17:35 SZF Magazine

18:00 ATV Nieuws

19:00 Prog.:CDS FOCUS

19:21 Prog.:CDS Granlanti Koranti

19:26 NOS Journaal

20:00 Q&A “Live”

21:05 ATV Nieuws (herh.)

22:10 CRIME MOVIE: In the Shadow of the Moon

00:10 Herh.ATV Nieuws (herh.)

01:05 NOS Journaal (herh.)

01:30 Al Jazeera Nieuws

02:00 Help I Wrecked My House

02:45 Bar Rescue

03:30 United Shades of America

04:30 Herh.ATV Nieuws (herh.)

05:30 NOS Journaal Extra

06:00 Fitness Programma

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)