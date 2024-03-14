ATV KN.12.1 Donderdag 14 Maart 2024

06:00 Denise Austin Mother Daughter 30 minute Body Cardio Toning Workout

06:30 Denise Austin Sports Boot Camp Cardio Workout

07:00 Steven Reyme Ministries

07:30 Ducktales

07:55 Gracie’s Corner Letter C Song

08:30 Zoobabu Crow/Deer and More

09:00 ATV Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)

10:00 CNN Nieuws

10:30 NOS Journaal (herh.)

11:00 BBC Nieuws

11:30 Aljazeera Nieuws

12:00 ATV Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)

13:00 Chef’s Table: BBQ

14:00 The Amazing Race Canada

15:00 Portrait Artist Of The Year (afl.06)

16:00 Married To Real Estate

17:00 In Gesprek Met.:……..(herh.)

18:00 ATV Nieuws

19:00 Prog.:CDS FOCUS

19:21 Prog.:CDS Granlanti Koranti

19:26 The Rubing Health Foundation

19:36 NOS Journaal

20:05 In Gesprek Met.:….. (herh.)

21:00 ATV Nieuws (herh.)

22:00 TRUE STORY MOVIE: First They Killed My Father – (2017)

00:30 Herh.ATV Nieuws (herh.)

01:30 NOS Journaal (herh.)

02:00 Al Jazeera Nieuws

02:30 Married To Real Estate

03:15 The Amazing Race Canada

04:00 Portrait Artist Of The Year (afl.06)

04:45 Herh.ATV Nieuws (herh.)

05:45 NOS Journaal Extra

06:00 Fitness Programma

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)