06:00 Denise Austin Mother Daughter 30 minute Body Cardio Toning Workout
06:30 Denise Austin Sports Boot Camp Cardio Workout
07:00 Steven Reyme Ministries
07:30 Ducktales
07:55 Gracie’s Corner Letter C Song
08:30 Zoobabu Crow/Deer and More
09:00 ATV Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)
10:00 CNN Nieuws
10:30 NOS Journaal (herh.)
11:00 BBC Nieuws
11:30 Aljazeera Nieuws
12:00 ATV Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)
13:00 Chef’s Table: BBQ
14:00 The Amazing Race Canada
15:00 Portrait Artist Of The Year (afl.06)
16:00 Married To Real Estate
17:00 In Gesprek Met.:……..(herh.)
18:00 ATV Nieuws
19:00 Prog.:CDS FOCUS
19:21 Prog.:CDS Granlanti Koranti
19:26 The Rubing Health Foundation
19:36 NOS Journaal
20:05 In Gesprek Met.:….. (herh.)
21:00 ATV Nieuws (herh.)
22:00 TRUE STORY MOVIE: First They Killed My Father – (2017)
00:30 Herh.ATV Nieuws (herh.)
01:30 NOS Journaal (herh.)
02:00 Al Jazeera Nieuws
02:30 Married To Real Estate
03:15 The Amazing Race Canada
04:00 Portrait Artist Of The Year (afl.06)
04:45 Herh.ATV Nieuws (herh.)
05:45 NOS Journaal Extra
06:00 Fitness Programma
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Donderdag 14 Maart 2024
