ATV KN.12.2 Zondag 10 Maart 2024

De-Wayne Wayne Rooney Movie Documentary
07:00
08:15 EreDivisie:AZ Alkmaar vs Excelsior
10:00 La Liga:Alaves vs Rayo Vallecano
12:15 La Liga:Las Palmas vs Athletic Club
14:30 La Liga:Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo
16:45 Serie A:Fiorentina vs AS Roma
18:45 Funniest Moments in Sports
19:15 Robinhood: De Beste van het Caribisch Gebied
20:00 Suriname Major League: NV Notch vs PVV
22:00 4X4 Ventures (Ep.2) The Mighty Zambezi & The Great Zimbabwe Ruins
23:15 Threes Company
00:10 Sanford and Son
01:05 Muziek Concert:Kassav 30 ans au Stade de France Le Concert Complet
03:35 Friends
05:10 Family Guy
06:38 Two and A Half Men
07:00 Motivational Speeches
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)