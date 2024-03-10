06:00 GoShapo
07:00 Steven Reyme Ministries
07:30 Maranatha Ministries
08:00 Gecko’s Garage
08:30 Sheriff Labrador
09:00 ATV Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)
10:00 BBC Nieuws
10:30 NOS Journaal (Herh.)
11:00 Al Jazeera Nieuws
11:30 CNN Nieuws
12:00 ATV Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)
13:00 Soeng Ngie’s Keukengeheimen: (NIEUW)
14:00 Abbott Elementary
15:00 The Human Body: Secrets of Your Life Revealed
16:00 Flip or Flop
16:55 Q&A (herh.)
18:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht
18:40 Keep Slaying SU (afl.07)
18:50 Prog.:CDS FOCUS
19:15 Prog.:CDS Granlanti Koranti
19:21 CHINESE DOCUMENTAIRE:……………………..
20:15 “INSPIRATIONAL MOVIE (1)
(OSCAR NOMINATED): Society of the Snow – (2023)”
23:10 “INSPIRATIONAL MOVIE (2)
(OSCAR NOMINATED): The Holdovers (2023)”
01:25 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht (herh.)
02:00 NOS Journaal (herh.)
02:30 Al Jazeera Nieuws
03:00 Flip or Flop
03:45 Abbott Elementary
04:30 The Human Body: Secrets of Your Life Revealed
05:30 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht (herh.)
06:00 Fitness Programma
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Zondag 10 Maart 2024
06:00 GoShapo