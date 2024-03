ZATERDAG 9 MAART 2024(ATV KN.12.2)

7:00:00 17 Year Old Baller Flew In From Spain! Is She NEXT UP?

7:35:00 Pro Baller Flew In & DOMINATED Manchester 1v1s! Was it Enough to Win £1k?

8:05:00 The MOST POWERFUL shot you have EVER seen? England U18 Baller DOMINATES!

9:00:00 I Hosted the World’s Greatest Dunk Contest!

9:30:00 PREMIER LEAGUE: Manchester United vs Everton

11:30:00 BUNDESLIGA: Bayern München vs Mainz

13:30:00 Beat The Grandpa at Basketball, Win $500

14:00:00 FORMULA 1: SAUDI ARABIAN GRAND PRIX 2024

16:00:00 Suriname Major League: Leo Victor vs Transvaal (HERH.)

18:00:00 It is Impossible to Forget! 100 Funniest Moments in Sports

19:00:00 Superhits

20:00:00 Dancing With The Stars

21:30:00 Brooklyn Nine-Nine

22:15:00 Lawmen: Bass Reeves

23:15:00 Power

0:15:00 Stand-Up Comedy: Steve Treviño: I SPEAK WIFE

1:15:00 Friends

2:50:00 South Park

3:35:00 Two and A Half Men

5:00:00 The Big Bang Theory

7:00:00 SPORT MIX