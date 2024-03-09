ZATERDAG 9 MAART 2024(ATV KN.12.1)

6:00:00Fitness: Denise Austin Fit & Lite Yoga Cardio Hips & Thights
6:20:00Fitness: Denise Austin Fun & Fit Cardio Lifefit 360
7:00:00Logos International
8:00:00De Levende Steen Gemeente
8:30:00PAW Patrol
9:00:00ATV Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)
10:00:00BBC Nieuws
10:30:00NOS Journaal (Herh.)
11:00:00CNN Nieuws
11:30:00Aljazeera Nieuws
12:00:00ATV Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)
13:00:00Cooked
14:00:00Project Runway
15:05:00History’s Greatest Scientists
16:00:00Instant Dream Home
17:00:00The World According To Jeff Goldblum
17:30:00SZF Magazine
18:00:00ATV Nieuws
19:00:00CDS FOCUS
19:20:00Granlanti Koranti
19:25:00CHINESE DOCUMENTAIRE:
20:15:00SEQUEL MOVIE (1): RED (2010)
22:15:00SEQUEL MOVIE (2): RED 2 (2013)
0:20:00ATV Nieuws (Herh.)
1:15:00NOS Journaal (Herh.)
1:45:00Al Jazeera Nieuws
2:15:00Instant Dream Home (Herh.)
3:00:00Project Runway (Herh.)
4:05:00The World According To Jeff Goldblum (Herh.)
4:30:00ATV Nieuws (Herh.)
5:30:00NOS Extra
6:00:00GoShapo
Einde Uitzending
WIJZIGINGEN VOORBEHOUDEN

