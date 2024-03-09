|6:00:00
|Fitness: Denise Austin Fit & Lite Yoga Cardio Hips & Thights
|6:20:00
|Fitness: Denise Austin Fun & Fit Cardio Lifefit 360
|7:00:00
|Logos International
|8:00:00
|De Levende Steen Gemeente
|8:30:00
|PAW Patrol
|9:00:00
|ATV Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)
|10:00:00
|BBC Nieuws
|10:30:00
|NOS Journaal (Herh.)
|11:00:00
|CNN Nieuws
|11:30:00
|Aljazeera Nieuws
|12:00:00
|ATV Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)
|13:00:00
|Cooked
|14:00:00
|Project Runway
|15:05:00
|History’s Greatest Scientists
|16:00:00
|Instant Dream Home
|17:00:00
|The World According To Jeff Goldblum
|17:30:00
|SZF Magazine
|18:00:00
|ATV Nieuws
|19:00:00
|CDS FOCUS
|19:20:00
|Granlanti Koranti
|19:25:00
|CHINESE DOCUMENTAIRE:
|20:15:00
|SEQUEL MOVIE (1): RED (2010)
|22:15:00
|SEQUEL MOVIE (2): RED 2 (2013)
|0:20:00
|ATV Nieuws (Herh.)
|1:15:00
|NOS Journaal (Herh.)
|1:45:00
|Al Jazeera Nieuws
|2:15:00
|Instant Dream Home (Herh.)
|3:00:00
|Project Runway (Herh.)
|4:05:00
|The World According To Jeff Goldblum (Herh.)
|4:30:00
|ATV Nieuws (Herh.)
|5:30:00
|NOS Extra
|6:00:00
|GoShapo
|Einde Uitzending
|WIJZIGINGEN VOORBEHOUDEN
Home Schedule-widget(DO NOT USE!) Schedule 12.1 ZATERDAG 9 MAART 2024(ATV KN.12.1)