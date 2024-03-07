|06:00
|Denise Austin Fit 21 Day Jump Start Fat Burning Essentials
|06:30
|Denise Austin Boot Camp Cardio & Strength Workout
|07:00
|Steven Reyme Ministries
|07:30
|Ducktales
|08:00
|Gracie’s Corner Letter D Song
|08:30
|Zoobabu Crab/Crocodile and More
|09:00
|ATV Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)
|10:00
|CNN Nieuws
|10:30
|NOS Journaal (herh.)
|11:00
|BBC Nieuws
|11:30
|Aljazeera Nieuws
|12:00
|ATV Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)
|13:00
|Chef’s Table: BBQ
|14:00
|The Amazing Race Canada
|15:00
|Portrait Artist Of The Year (afl.05)
|15:25
|NPR Tiny Music Desk Concert Usher
|16:00
|Married To Real Estate
|17:00
|In Gesprek Met (herh.)
|17:45
|Keep Slaying SU (afl.07)
|18:00
|ATV Nieuws
|19:00
|Prog.:CDS FOCUS
|19:21
|Prog.:Granlanti Koranti
|19:26
|The Rubing Health Foundation
|19:36
|NOS Journaal
|20:10
|In Gesprek Met.:…………… (herh.)
|21:00
|ATV Nieuws (herh.)
|22:00
|TRUE STORY MOVIE: Lone Survivor – 2013
|00:05
|Herh.ATV Nieuws (herh.)
|01:00
|NOS Journaal (herh.)
|01:30
|Al Jazeera Nieuws
|02:00
|Married To Real Estate
|02:45
|The Amazing Race Canada
|03:30
|Portrait Artist Of The Year (afl.05)
|03:55
|Chef’s Table: BBQ
|04:45
|Herh.ATV Nieuws (herh.)
|05:45
|NOS Journaal Extra
|06:00
|Fitness Programma
|(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
Home Schedule-widget(DO NOT USE!) Schedule 12.1 DONDERDAG 7 MAART 2024 (ATV KN.12.1)