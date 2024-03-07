DONDERDAG 7 MAART 2024 (ATV KN.12.1)

06:00Denise Austin Fit 21 Day Jump Start Fat Burning Essentials
06:30Denise Austin Boot Camp Cardio & Strength Workout
07:00Steven Reyme Ministries
07:30Ducktales
08:00Gracie’s Corner Letter D Song
08:30Zoobabu Crab/Crocodile and More
09:00ATV Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)
10:00CNN Nieuws
10:30NOS Journaal (herh.)
11:00BBC Nieuws
11:30Aljazeera Nieuws
12:00ATV Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)
13:00Chef’s Table: BBQ
14:00The Amazing Race Canada
15:00Portrait Artist Of The Year (afl.05)
15:25NPR Tiny Music Desk Concert Usher
16:00Married To Real Estate
17:00In Gesprek Met (herh.)
17:45Keep Slaying SU (afl.07)
18:00ATV Nieuws
19:00Prog.:CDS FOCUS
19:21Prog.:Granlanti Koranti
19:26The Rubing Health Foundation
19:36NOS Journaal
20:10In Gesprek Met.:…………… (herh.)
21:00ATV Nieuws (herh.)
22:00TRUE STORY MOVIE: Lone Survivor – 2013
00:05Herh.ATV Nieuws (herh.)
01:00NOS Journaal (herh.)
01:30Al Jazeera Nieuws
02:00Married To Real Estate
02:45The Amazing Race Canada
03:30Portrait Artist Of The Year (afl.05)
03:55Chef’s Table: BBQ
04:45Herh.ATV Nieuws (herh.)
05:45NOS Journaal Extra
06:00Fitness Programma
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)

