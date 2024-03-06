WOENSDAG 6 MAART 2024 ( ATV KN.12.2)

By
Programming
-
0
50
MOTIVATIONAL SPEECHES:Les Brown Motivational Compilation
07:00
08:05Programma: SML Praatprogramma (Herh.)
09:00Suriname Major League: Inter Wanica vs PVV (Herh.)
11:00NBA HALL OF FAME SPEECHES:Charles Barkley
11:15NBA HALL OF FAME SPEECHES:Dwayne Wade
11:42NBA Hall Of Fame Speeches:Gregg McGinnis
12:00Programma: SML Praatprogramma (Herh.)
12:45Black Clover Sword Of The Wizard King
14:40SPORT DOCUMENTAIRE:Kevin Durant The Offseason Full Documentary
15:35RUST VALLEY RESTORERS
16:20Rihanna Documentary:History Life & Career
17:20Entm.:Twenty One Pilots Live at Southside Music Festival
18:41NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert Jorja Smith
19:00MOZES HUIZE ANTON (afl.01)(Herh.)
19:20Super Hits
20:00Let’s Make a Deal
21:00Programma: Natio Weekly
21:50Arrow
22:35Seal Team
23:20Stand-Up Comedy:All Star Live
00:30SPORT HIGHLIGHTS: ESPN FC
01:30Friends
03:05Two and A Half Men
04:30The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
07:00Motivational Speeches
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here