WOENSDAG 6 MAART 2024( ATV KN.12.1)

06:00Fitness:Hard Body Level 2
07:00Steven Reyme Ministries
07:30Tom & Jerry
08:00Mama Mirabel
08:30Shaun the Sheep
09:00ATV Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)
10:00BBC Nieuws
10:30NOS Journaal (herh.)
11:00CNN Nieuws
11:30Aljazeera Nieuws
12:00ATV Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)
13:00Soeng Ngie’s Keukengeheimen:Maratakka Progr.2
14:20Undercover Boss
15:05Giant Hubs (afl.06):Big Underground System:Moscow Metro
16:00Tiny House Nation
17:00Frontline (afl.32):Policing The Police
18:00ATV Nieuws
19:00Prog.:CDS FOCUS
19:20Prog.:CDS Granlanti Koranti
19:26NOS Journaal
20:00In Gesprek Met.:……………
21:00ATV Nieuws (herh.)
22:00COMEDY MOVIE: Dolemite Is My Name – 2019
00:05Herh.ATV Nieuws (herh.)
01:00NOS Journaal (herh.)
01:30Al Jazeera Nieuws
02:00Tiny House Nation
02:45Undercover Boss
03:30Giant Hubs (afl.06):Big Underground System:Moscow Metro
04:30Herh.ATV Nieuws (herh.)
05:30NOS Journaal Extra
06:00Fitness Programma
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)

