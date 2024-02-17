06:00 Fitness:Shaun T CIZE Workout 6 Livin in the 8s
07:00 Logos International
08:00 De Levende Steen Gemeente
08:30 PAW Patrol
09:00 ATV Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)
10:00 CNN Nieuws
10:30 NOS Journaal
11:00 Al Jazeera Nieuws
11:30 BBC Nieuws
12:00 ATV Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)
13:00 Restaurants At The End of The World
14:00 Project Runway
15:10 Native America
16:05 Property Brothers Forever Home
16:55 The World According To Jeff Goldblum
17:25 AKTIVITEITEN PRES. SANTOKHI (week 5)
17:40 SZF Magazine (Herh.)
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:55 Kick-Off Scholen Wifi Project
19:05 Prog.:CDS FOCUS
19:22 Prog.:CDS Granlanti Koranti
19:27 CHINESE DOCUMENTAIRE:…………………..
20:20 SEQUEL MOVIE (1): CRANK (2006)
22:00 SEQUEL MOVIE (2): CRANK: HIGH VOLTAGE (2009)
23:45 Herh.ATV Nieuws
00:45 NOS Journaal (herh.)
01:15 Al Jazeera Nieuws
01:45 Property Brothers Forever Home
02:30 Restaurants At The End of The World
03:15 Project Runway
04:20 The World According To Jeff Goldblum
04:45 Herh.ATV Nieuws (herh.)
05:45 NOS Journaal Extra
06:00 Fitness Programma
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Zaterdag 17 Februari 2024
