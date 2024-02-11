07:00 NASCAR All Star Race from Bristol Motor Speedway
08:30 Serie A: Fiorentina vs Frosinone
10:30 SuperMotorcross Highlights at Los Angeles
11:00 EPL: West Ham United vs Arsenal
13:00 Fenomeno The Story Of Ronaldo
13:30 EPL: Aston Villa vs Manchester United
15:30 The Astros Edge:Triumph and Scandal in Major League Baseball
17:00 Africa Cup of Nations:
19:00 Sport Extreme
20:00 Andre Van Duin Daar is ie weer
21:00 RACE TO SURVIVE: ALASKA
21:50 The Jefferson
22:40 Threes Company
23:35 Sanford and Son
00:30 Muziek Concert:Queen & Paul Rodgers Live in Ukraine 2008
02:35 Friends
04:05 Family Guy
05:35 Two and A Half Men
07:00 Motivational Speeches
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.2 Zondag 11 Februari 2024
