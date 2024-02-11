ATV KN.12.2 Zondag 11 Februari 2024

07:00 NASCAR All Star Race from Bristol Motor Speedway

08:30 Serie A: Fiorentina vs Frosinone

10:30 SuperMotorcross Highlights at Los Angeles

11:00 EPL: West Ham United vs Arsenal

13:00 Fenomeno The Story Of Ronaldo

13:30 EPL: Aston Villa vs Manchester United

15:30 The Astros Edge:Triumph and Scandal in Major League Baseball

17:00 Africa Cup of Nations:

19:00 Sport Extreme

20:00 Andre Van Duin Daar is ie weer

21:00 RACE TO SURVIVE: ALASKA

21:50 The Jefferson

22:40 Threes Company

23:35 Sanford and Son

00:30 Muziek Concert:Queen & Paul Rodgers Live in Ukraine 2008

02:35 Friends

04:05 Family Guy

05:35 Two and A Half Men

07:00 Motivational Speeches

