ATV KN.12.1 Zondag 11 Februari 2024

06:00 GoShapo

07:00 Steven Reyme Ministries

07:30 Maranatha Ministries

08:00 Gecko’s Garage (afl.05)

08:30 Sheriff Labrador (afl.01)

09:00 ATV Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)

10:00 BBC Nieuws

10:30 NOS Journaal (Herh.)

11:00 Al Jazeera Nieuws

11:30 CNN Nieuws

12:00 ATV Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)

13:00 Soeng Ngie’s Keukengeheimen

14:05 Abbott Elementary

14:50 Live to 100: Secrets of The Blue Zones

15:45 Flip or Flop

16:35 Tap A Bankstel:Jandino Asporaat (herh.)

18:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht

18:40 Prog.:CDS FOCUS

19:00 Prog.:CDS Granlanti Koranti

19:05 CHINESE DOCUMENTAIRE:…………………..

20:00 “INSPIRATIONAL MOVIE (1)

(OSCAR NOMINATED): GET OUT (2017)”

22:00 “INSPIRATIONAL MOVIE (2)

(OSCAR NOMINATED): DJANGO UNCHAINED (2012)”

00:50 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht (herh.)

01:20 NOS Journaal (herh.)

01:50 Al Jazeera

02:20 Flip or Flop

03:05 Abbott Elementary

03:50 Live to 100: Secrets of The Blue Zones

04:40 Soeng Ngie’s Keukengeheimen

05:40 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht (herh.)

06:10 Fitness Programma

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)