06:00 GoShapo
07:00 Roep van de Bruidegom
07:30 Gado Wordtu Leri Wi So/ Taki So (les.73)
08:00 Peppa Pig:The Biggest Buffet ever peppa pig tales
08:31 Kung Fu Panda – The Dragon Knight
09:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht (herh.)
09:30 CNN Nieuws
10:00 BBC Nieuws
10:30 NOS Journaal (herh.)
11:00 Al Jazeera Nieuws
11:30 CNN Nieuws
12:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht (herh.)
12:35 BBC Nieuws
13:00 Delicious Miss Brown
14:05 The Parent Test
15:00 Garden Secrets
15:30 NPR Tiny Music Desk Concert John Legend
15:50 Stay Here
17:00 Frontline (afl.28) Fire in Paradise
18:00 ATV Nieuws (herh.)
19:00 Prog.:CDS FOCUS
19:22 Prog.:CDS Granlanti Koranti
19:27 NOS Journaal
20:00 Onder De Loep
21:00 ATV Nieuws (herh.)
22:00 ROMANTIC MOVIE:Eat,Pray,Love (2010)
00:15 ATV Nieuws (herh.)
01:00 NOS Journaal (herh.)
01:30 Al Jazeera Nieuws
02:00 Stay Here
03:10 The Parent Test
04:00 Garden Secrets
04:30 ATV Nieuws (herh.)
05:30 NOS Journaal Extra
06:00 Fitness Programma
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Maandag 29 Januari 2024
