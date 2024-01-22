ATV KN.12.2 Maandag 22 Januari 2024

MOTVATIONAL SPEECHES:Les Brown
07:00
08:10 Change Your Mind Motivational
09:00 SVB 2024:Beker Competitie:Robinhood vs Botopasi (Herh.)
10:50 NBA HALL OF FAME SPEECHES:Allen Iverson
11:25 NBA HALL OF FAME SPEECHES:Michael Kryzewskis
12:00 Captain Marvel Full Movie:Avengers vs Thanos
14:00 Africa Cup of Nations: Equatorial Guinea vs Côte d’Ivoire
16:00 Johan Cruiff The Unknown,Uniek Beeld van Nederlands grootstevoetballer ooit
17:00 Africa Cup of Nations: Cape Verde Islands vs Egypt
19:00 Super Hits
20:00 Family Fued
21:00 ATV Sports
22:00 The Upshaws
23:00 Chicago Med.
23:45 Muziek Concert:Chick CoreaLVigilette
01:05 SPORT HIGHLIGHTS: ESPN FC
02:05 Friends
03:35 Two and A Half Men
05:05 The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
07:00 Motivational Speeches
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)