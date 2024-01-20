ATV KN.12.1 Zaterdag 20 Januari 2024

06:00 Fitness:Zumba Basic

07:00 Logos International

08:00 De Levende Steen Gemeente

08:30 PAW Patrol

09:00 ATV Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)

10:00 CNN Nieuws

10:30 NOS Journaal (Herh.)

11:00 Al Jazeera Nieuws

11:30 BBC Nieuws

12:00 ATV Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)

13:00 Eva Longoria Searching For Mexico

13:45 Project Runway

15:00 Cynthia Mc Leod Historische Wandelingen

16:00 Property Brothers Forever Home

17:00 The World According To Jeff Goldblum

17:30 SZF Magazine

18:00 ATV Nieuws

19:00 Prog.:CDS FOCUS

19:20 Prog.:Granlanti Koranti

19:25 CHINESE DOCUMENTAIRE:…………………….

20:00 SEQUEL MOVIE (1) Mission: Impossible II- 2000

22:00 SEQUEL MOVIE (2) Mission: Impossible III-2006

00:15 Herh.ATV Nieuws

01:15 NOS Journaal (herh.)

01:45 Al Jazeera Nieuws

02:15 Property Brothers Forever Home

03:00 Project Runway

04:10 Cynthia Mc Leod Historische Wandelingen

05:00 Herh.ATV Nieuws (herh.)

05:55 NOS Journaal Extra

06:10 Fitness Programma

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)