ATV KN.12.2 Vrijdag 5 Januari 2024

MOTVATIONAL SPEECHES:One Hour Non Stop Bodybuilding

07:00

08:00 Herh. ATV Sports

08:50 Concacaf Suriname vs Haiti

10:50 NBA HALL OF FAME SPEECHES:Dirk Nowitski

11:10 NBA HALL OF FAME SPEECHES:James Worthy

11:35 NBA Hall of Fame Speeches:Michael Jordan

12:00 Herh. ATV Sports

12:50 Batman Full Movie 2023

14:40 SPORT DOCUMENTAIRE:Kobe Bryant The Black Mamba Career Documentary

16:00 Whazzz Up? (herh.)

17:00 FA Cup: Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley “LIVE”

19:00 Super Hits

20:00 Shark Tank

21:00 ATV Sports

21:50 Cobra Kai

23:05 Fargo

00:10 Stand-Up Comedy:Kyle Kinane Shocks and Struts

01:30 SPORT HIGHLIGHTS: ESPN FC

02:30 Friends

04:00 Two and A Half Men

05:25 The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

07:00 Motivational Speeches

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)