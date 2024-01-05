ATV KN.12.2 Vrijdag 5 Januari 2024

MOTVATIONAL SPEECHES:One Hour Non Stop Bodybuilding
07:00
08:00 Herh. ATV Sports
08:50 Concacaf Suriname vs Haiti
10:50 NBA HALL OF FAME SPEECHES:Dirk Nowitski
11:10 NBA HALL OF FAME SPEECHES:James Worthy
11:35 NBA Hall of Fame Speeches:Michael Jordan
12:00 Herh. ATV Sports
12:50 Batman Full Movie 2023
14:40 SPORT DOCUMENTAIRE:Kobe Bryant The Black Mamba Career Documentary
16:00 Whazzz Up? (herh.)
17:00 FA Cup: Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley “LIVE”
19:00 Super Hits
20:00 Shark Tank
21:00 ATV Sports
21:50 Cobra Kai
23:05 Fargo
00:10 Stand-Up Comedy:Kyle Kinane Shocks and Struts
01:30 SPORT HIGHLIGHTS: ESPN FC
02:30 Friends
04:00 Two and A Half Men
05:25 The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
07:00 Motivational Speeches
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)