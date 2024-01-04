7:00:00 MOTIVATIONAL SPEECHES: Cristiano Ronaldo / It’s POSSIBLE! Zlatan Ibrahimović /
8:00:00 (Herh.) Programma: Natio Weekly
8:45:00 CONCACAF CARIBBEAN CUP CHAMPIONSHIP – Cavalier FC vs Robin Hood (Herh.)
10:55:00 Gregg Popovich – Full Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Speech
11:25:00 Isiah L. Thomas’ Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Speech
12:00:00 (Herh.) Programma: Natio Weekly
12:45:00 Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends
14:00:00 Johan Cruijff: The Unknown, uniek beeld van Nederlands grootste voetballer ooit
15:00:00 Batman | The Batmobile Documentary | Warner Bros. Entertainment
16:00:00 Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen: Conquering the Entertainment Industry
17:00:00 Coppa Italia: Juventus vs Salernitana “LIVE”
19:00:00 Superhits
20:00:00 Whazzz Up???
21:00:00 ATV Sports
21:50:00 Suits
22:35:00 The Lincoln Lawyer
23:30:00 Muziek Concert : DE VRIENDEN VAN AMSTEL LIVE 2023!
1:20:00 SPORT HIGHLIGHTS: ESPN FC
2:25:00 Friends
3:55:00 Two and A Half Men
5:00:00 The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
6:00:00 MOTIVATIONAL SPEECHES
WIJZIGINGEN VOORBEHOUDEN
ATV KN.12.2 Donderdag 4 Januari 2024
7:00:00 MOTIVATIONAL SPEECHES: Cristiano Ronaldo / It’s POSSIBLE! Zlatan Ibrahimović /