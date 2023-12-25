ATV KN.12.2 Maandag 25 December 2023

MOTVATIONAL SPEECHES:Les Brown Motivational Compilation
07:00
08:10 Doubted Stephen Curry Motivational Mini – Movie
08:35 SZVB:Super 5 vs ZV Bombel
11:00 NBA HALL OF FAME SPEECHES:Bernard King
11:15 NBA HALL OF FAME SPEECHES:George McGinnes
11:35 NBA Hall Of Fame Speeches:Swin Cash
11:50 NBA Hall Of Fame Speeches:Sidney Moncrief
13:00 Marvel Animation Movie:Ultimate Avengers
14:10 SPORT DOCUMENTAIRE:Barry Bonds World record Hitter MLB
15:10 Andrea Bocelli Under The Desert Sky
17:15 Superhits
18:10 Christmas in Rockerfeller Center 2023
20:00 The Wonderful World of Disney 2023
21:30 ATV Sports
22:25 The Upshaws
23:25 Chicago Med.
00:10 Muziek Concert:The Gift Of Christmas The Prestonwood Choir &Orchestra
01:55 SPORT HIGHLIGHTS: ESPN FC
03:00 Friends
04:25 Two and A Half Men
05:50 The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
07:00 Motivational Speech
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)