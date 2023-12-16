06:00 Fitness:Yoga A Journey Through The Chakras 1
07:00 Logos International
08:00 De Levende Steen Gemeente
08:30 PAW Patrol
09:00 ATV Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)
10:00 CNN Nieuws
10:30 NOS Journaal
11:00 Al Jazeera Nieuws
11:30 BBC Nieuws
12:00 ATV Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)
13:00 Selena + Chef: Home For The Holidays
13:50 Project Runway
15:00 Cynthia McCleod – Historische Stadswandelingen
15:45 Property Brothers Forever Home
16:35 The World According To Jeff Goldblum
17:35 SZF Magazine
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50 Prog.:CDS FOCUS
19:10 Prog.:CDS Granlanti Koranti
19:15 CHINESE DOCUMENTAIRE: A History of China EP65 _ Emperor Taizu of Jing
20:00 SEQUEL MOVIE (1):Home Alone (1990)
22:00 SEQUEL MOVIE (2):Home Alone 3 (1997)
23:55 Herh.ATV Nieuws
00:50 NOS Journaal (herh.)
01:10 Al Jazeera Nieuws
01:45 Property Brothers Forever Home
02:30 Project Runway
03:40 Cynthia McCleod – Historische Stadswandelingen
04:25 Herh.ATV Nieuws (herh.)
05:30 NOS Journaal Extra
06:00 Fitness Programma
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Zaterdag 16 December 2023
06:00 Fitness:Yoga A Journey Through The Chakras 1