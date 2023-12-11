06:00 GoShapo
07:00 Roep v/d Bruidegom
07:30 Gado Wortu Leri Wi So/ Taki So (les.73)
08:00 Peppa Pig And George Play Arcade Games
08:31 Kung Fu Panda – The Dragon Knight
09:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht (herh.)
09:30 CNN Nieuws
10:00 BBC Nieuws
10:30 NOS Journaal (herh.)
11:00 Al Jazeera Nieuws
11:30 CNN Nieuws
12:00 Revue:Binnenlands Weekoverzicht (herh.)
12:35 BBC Nieuws
13:00 Delicious Miss Brown
14:05 Groeipijnen (afl.09 – afl.16)
15:00 Cynthia McLeod: Historische Stadswandelingen
16:00 George Clarke’s Old House New Home
17:00 Frontline :Flying Cheap
18:00 ATV Nieuws
19:00 Prog.:CDS FOCUS
19:22 Prog.:Granlanti Koranti
19:30 NOS Journaal
20:00 Onder De Loep
21:00 ATV Nieuws (herh.)
22:00 ROMANTIC MOVIE:Last Holiday (2006)
00:00 Herh.ATV Nieuws (herh.)
00:50 NOS Journaal (herh.)
01:20 Al Jazeera Nieuws
01:50 George Clarke’s Old House New Home
03:15 Groeipijnen
04:10 Cynthia McLeod: Historische Stadswandelingen
04:55 Herh.ATV Nieuws (herh.)
05:40 NOS Extra Journaal
06:00 Fitness Programma
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Maandag 11 December 2023
06:00 GoShapo