ATV KN.12.1 Maandag 11 December 2023

06:00 GoShapo

07:00 Roep v/d Bruidegom

07:30 Gado Wortu Leri Wi So/ Taki So (les.73)

08:00 Peppa Pig And George Play Arcade Games

08:31 Kung Fu Panda – The Dragon Knight

09:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht (herh.)

09:30 CNN Nieuws

10:00 BBC Nieuws

10:30 NOS Journaal (herh.)

11:00 Al Jazeera Nieuws

11:30 CNN Nieuws

12:00 Revue:Binnenlands Weekoverzicht (herh.)

12:35 BBC Nieuws

13:00 Delicious Miss Brown

14:05 Groeipijnen (afl.09 – afl.16)

15:00 Cynthia McLeod: Historische Stadswandelingen

16:00 George Clarke’s Old House New Home

17:00 Frontline :Flying Cheap

18:00 ATV Nieuws

19:00 Prog.:CDS FOCUS

19:22 Prog.:Granlanti Koranti

19:30 NOS Journaal

20:00 Onder De Loep

21:00 ATV Nieuws (herh.)

22:00 ROMANTIC MOVIE:Last Holiday (2006)

00:00 Herh.ATV Nieuws (herh.)

00:50 NOS Journaal (herh.)

01:20 Al Jazeera Nieuws

01:50 George Clarke’s Old House New Home

03:15 Groeipijnen

04:10 Cynthia McLeod: Historische Stadswandelingen

04:55 Herh.ATV Nieuws (herh.)

05:40 NOS Extra Journaal

06:00 Fitness Programma

