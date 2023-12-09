06:00 Fitness:Bodies in Motion Gilad’s 30th Anniversary/As seen on TV
07:00 Logos International
08:00 De Levende Steen Gemeente
08:30 PAW Patrol
09:00 ATV Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)
10:00 CNN Nieuws
10:30 NOS Journaal (Herh.)
11:00 Al Jazeera
11:30 BBC Nieuws
12:00 ATV Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)
13:00 Selena + Chef: Home For The Holidays
14:00 Project Runway
15:00 Cynthia McCleod – Historische Stadswandelingen
16:00 Property Brothers Forever Home
16:50 Working: What We Do All Day
17:40 SZF Magazine
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50 CDS FOCUS
19:10 Granlanti Koranti
19:15 CHINESE DOCUMENTAIRE:…………………..
20:00 SEQUEL MOVIE (1):The Santa Clause (1994)
22:00 SEQUEL MOVIE (2):The Santa Clauses (2022)
00:35 Herh.ATV Nieuws
01:30 NOS Journaal (herh.)
02:00 Al Jazeera Nieuws
02:30 Property Brothers Forever Home
03:15 Project Runway
04:00 Cynthia McCleod – Historische Stadswandelingen
04:45 Herh.ATV Nieuws (herh.)
05:40 NOS Journaal Extra
06:00 Fitness Programma
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Zaterdag 9 December 2023
