07:00 Inspirational Video van een Top Sporter(Basketballers):Lebron James Life Advice Will Leave you Speechless
07:10 Mamba Mentality Kobe Bryant Motivational
07:20 The Mindset of a winner Kobe Bryant Championships Advice
07:35 Michael Jordan One of Most Inspiring Speeches
08:00 ATV Sports (Herh.)
09:00 SZVB:Super Five vs Lions
11:00 NBA Hall of fame speech:Steve Nash Basketbal Hall Of Fame Speech
11:23 Pau Gasol Hall of Fame Speech
11:45 Manu Ginobili Basketball Hall of Fame Speech
12:00 ATV Sports (Herh.)
13:00 Lego DC Comics Super Heroes:Justice League vs Bizarro League
14:00 NBA:Every Rookie Highlight From NBA Opening Week 2023-2024 Season
15:00 Inside West Coast Custome
16:00 Super Hits Video
17:00 Entm.:Maze ft.Franky Beverly In Concert New Orleans 1980
18:00 Entm.:Dua Lipa Rock In Rio 2022 Full Show HD
19:30 Nile Rodgers & CHIC:Tiny Desk Concert
20:05 Who want to be a Millionaire
21:00 Natio Weekly
22:00 Empire
23:00 Stand Up Comedy:Hasan Minhaj The King Jester
00:10 Sport Highlights (Herhaling)
Friends
01:15
Two and a Half Men (sea.6/afl.23+afl.24)+Two and a Half Men
03:00
04:30 The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
ATV KN 12.2 Dinsdag 14 november 2023
