ATV KN.12.1 Maandag 13 nov. 2023

06:00 Fitness Zumba Cardio Party

07:00 De Roep van de Bruidegom

07:30 Gado Wortoe Leri Wi So (les.68)

08:00 Peppa Pig Ball Pit Play Time

08:25 Kung Fu Panda The Dragon Knight

09:00 Revue:Binnenlands Weekoverzicht (Herhaling)

09:30 CNN Nieuws

10:00 BBC News UK

10:30 NOS Journaal

11:00 Aljazeera Nieuws

12:00 Revue:Binnenlands Weekoverzicht (Herhaling)

12:30 CNN Nieuws

13:00 Delicious Miss Brown

14:00 Groei Pijnen

15:00 Cynthia Mc Leod Historische Stadswandelingen

16:00 House Hunters

17:00 Frontline (3) When Antibiotics Don’t Work

18:00 ATV Journaal

19:00 Prog.:CDS Focus

19:25 Prog.:CDS Gran Lantie Korantie

19:30 NOS Journaal

20:00 ATV Journaal

21:00 Onder De Loep

22:00 Romantic Monday Movie:The Other Zoey (2023)

23:35 ATV Journaal

00:25 Aljazeera Nieuws

01:25 Groei Pijnen

02:15 Cynthia Mc Leod Historische Stadswandelingen

03:00 ATV Journaal herhaling

03:45 House Hunters

04:15 Frontline (3) When Antibiotics Don’t Work

05:15 Aljazeera News

05:30 NOS Journaal Extra

06:00 Fitnes

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)