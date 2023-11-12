ATV KN.12.1 Zondag 12 November 2023

6:00 Go Shapo
7:00 Steven Reyme Ministries
7:30 Maranatha Ministries
8:00 “Gecko’s Garage
Detective Cartoon “
8:30 The Ghost Out of Window
9:00 ATV Journaal (Herh.)
10:00 BBC Nieuws UK /NOS Journaal
11:00 Aljazeera Nieuws
12:00 ATV Journaal (Herh.)
13:00 “Soeng Ngie keukengeheimen
(herhaling)(dl.02)(170 jaar Chinese Immigratie “
14:00 Abbot Elementary
15:00 Flavorful Origins
16:00 Flip or Flop/Keys and Locks
17:00 Locke And Key
18:00 Revue:Binnenlands Weekoverzicht
19:00 Prog.:CDS Focus
19:25 Prog.:CDS Gran Lantie Korantie
19:30 NOS Journaal
20:00 Inspirational Movie Oscar Nominated:Yes Man (2008)
22:00 Inspirational Movie Oscar Nominated:The 40 year Old Virgin (2005)
0:00 Revue:Binnenlands Weekoverzicht
0:30 Aljazeera Nieuws
1:30 Abbot Elementry
2:30 Flavorful Origins
3:10 Locke And Key
3:30 Revue:Binnenlands Weekoverzicht
4:00 Aljazeera Nieuws
5:30 NOS Journaal Extra
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
