ATV KN.12.1 Zondag 12 November 2023

6:00 Go Shapo

7:00 Steven Reyme Ministries

7:30 Maranatha Ministries

8:00 “Gecko’s Garage

Detective Cartoon “

8:30 The Ghost Out of Window

9:00 ATV Journaal (Herh.)

10:00 BBC Nieuws UK /NOS Journaal

11:00 Aljazeera Nieuws

12:00 ATV Journaal (Herh.)

13:00 “Soeng Ngie keukengeheimen

(herhaling)(dl.02)(170 jaar Chinese Immigratie “

14:00 Abbot Elementary

15:00 Flavorful Origins

16:00 Flip or Flop/Keys and Locks

17:00 Locke And Key

18:00 Revue:Binnenlands Weekoverzicht

19:00 Prog.:CDS Focus

19:25 Prog.:CDS Gran Lantie Korantie

19:30 NOS Journaal

20:00 Inspirational Movie Oscar Nominated:Yes Man (2008)

22:00 Inspirational Movie Oscar Nominated:The 40 year Old Virgin (2005)

0:00 Revue:Binnenlands Weekoverzicht

0:30 Aljazeera Nieuws

1:30 Abbot Elementry

2:30 Flavorful Origins

3:10 Locke And Key

3:30 Revue:Binnenlands Weekoverzicht

4:00 Aljazeera Nieuws

5:30 NOS Journaal Extra

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)