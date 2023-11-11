ATV KN.12.2 Zaterdag 11 November 2023

07:00 Motivational Work Out:End of the Year Grind

07:10 Concacaf Caribbean Cup Championship 2023:Robinhood vs Moca FC

09:30 EPL:Wolves vs Tottenham Hotspurs

11:30 Bundisliga:Bayern Munchen vs Heidenheim

13:30 Spot & Stalk Winter Hog Big Wild Boar Hunting

14:00 Serie A:Juventus vs Cagliari (2 uren)(live via IPBox)

16:00 EreDivisie:Twente vs NEC (2 uren)(live via IPBox)

18:00 Entm.:Ed Sheeran BBC Radio 1 Weekend Concert

19:00 Friends Interactief Chandler Bling

20:00 The Masked Singer

21:00 Reservation Dog

22:00 Brooklyn Nine-Nine

23:00 Lupin

00:00 BMF

01:00 Stand Up:Dave Chappelle Sticks and Stones

1:00 Friends

02:10

3:00 Two Of A Half Men

04:00

5:00 The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

05:30

7:00 Motivational Speeches

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)