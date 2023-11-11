07:00 Motivational Work Out:End of the Year Grind
07:10 Concacaf Caribbean Cup Championship 2023:Robinhood vs Moca FC
09:30 EPL:Wolves vs Tottenham Hotspurs
11:30 Bundisliga:Bayern Munchen vs Heidenheim
13:30 Spot & Stalk Winter Hog Big Wild Boar Hunting
14:00 Serie A:Juventus vs Cagliari (2 uren)(live via IPBox)
16:00 EreDivisie:Twente vs NEC (2 uren)(live via IPBox)
18:00 Entm.:Ed Sheeran BBC Radio 1 Weekend Concert
19:00 Friends Interactief Chandler Bling
20:00 The Masked Singer
21:00 Reservation Dog
22:00 Brooklyn Nine-Nine
23:00 Lupin
00:00 BMF
01:00 Stand Up:Dave Chappelle Sticks and Stones
1:00 Friends
02:10
3:00 Two Of A Half Men
04:00
5:00 The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
05:30
7:00 Motivational Speeches
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.2 Zaterdag 11 November 2023
07:00 Motivational Work Out:End of the Year Grind