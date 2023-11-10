7:00:00 Motivational Work out video: Watch This Everday And Change Your Life – Denzel Washington
7:15:00 Fitness: 30 Minute Boosted Fitness Walk
8:00:00 ATV Sports (Herh.)
9:00:00 1994 FIFA World Cup – Netherland v Brazil (sport.voor traffic – FIFA Full match )
11:00:00 NBA Hall of fame speech : Dwyane Wales EN Greg Popovich Basketball Hall Of Fame
12:00:00 ATV Sports (Herh.)
12:50:00 The Avengers Movie: Avengers Cartoons
14:35:00 Doc.: Kevin Durant The Offseason Full Documentary
15:30:00 Power Master
16:25:00 Beyonce Documentary 2023 The Making Of A Lengend
18:05:00 Super Hit Video
19:00:00 Friends
20:00:00 Whazzz Up (herh.)
21:00:00 ATV Sports (Herh.)
22:00:00 Cobra Kai
23:30:00 Stand Up Comedy (Javier Guzman 2015 Sinterklaasconference 2015)
0:35:00 ESPN FC
1:40:00 Friends
3:10:00 Two Of A Half Men
5:00:00 Fresh Prince
7:00:00 Motivational Work out video:
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.2 Vrijdag 10 November 2023
