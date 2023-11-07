07:00 Inspirational Video van een Top Sporter NBA:Kobe Bryant Motivational Speech
08:00 ATV Sports (Herh.)
SZVB Wedstrijd:Lions vs Kabel Boys
9:00
10:26 SBA Wedstrijd:Dames Yellow Birds vs De Arend
12:00 NBA Hall of Fame Speech:Dwayne Wade /NBA Hall of Fame Speech:Greg Popovich Enshrinement Speech
13:00 ATV Sports (Herh.)
14:00 DC League of Super Pets
15:45 NBA:Wembanyama will be All-Star as a rookie /NBA:What’s like being The Primary Defender On Victor Wembanyama
16:00 Inside West Coast Custome
17:00 Super Hits
18:00 Entm.:Damian Marley Live at California Roots Full Concert
19:30 NPR Tiny Music Desk Concert Tanga and the Bangas
20:00 Who want to be a Millionaire
21:00 Natio Weekly
Empire
22:00
23:00 Stand Up Comedy:Kat Williams Great America
00:00 Sport Highlights (Herhaling)
Friends
01:00
Two and a Half Men
02:30
04:00 The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.2 Dinsdag 7 November 2023
07:00 Inspirational Video van een Top Sporter NBA:Kobe Bryant Motivational Speech