ZONDAG 5 NOVEMBER 2023(ATV KN.12.2)

07:00 MOTVATIONAL SPEECHES:Don’t Waste Your Time

07:10 Fitness:Shaun T Dance Party Booty Shakin

07:52 Fitness:Yoga Kids 1

08:15 Netherlands – Eredivisie: Utrecht vs Twente

11:00 LIGUE 1: Nantes vs Reims

14:00 F1: RACE BRAZIL GRAND PRIX 2023

16:45 SERIE A: Fiorentina vs Juventus

19:30 2 Broke Girls

21:00 I SURVIVED BEAR GRYLLS

22:00 The Order

23:00 Early Bird

23:45 Stand-Up Comedy:Comdey Central Roast of Justin Bieber

01:10 SPORT HIGHLIGHTS: ESPN FC

02:10 Friends

02:35 Friends

03:00 Friends

03:25 Friends

03:50 Two and A Half Men

04:15 Two and A Half Men

04:40 Two and A Half Men

05:05 Two and A Half Men

05:30 The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

05:55 The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)