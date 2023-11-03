VRIJDAG 3 NOVEMBER 2023(ATV KN.12.2)

07:00 MOTVATIONAL SPEECHES:You can’t Defeat Me

07:10 Fitness:Zumba Sculpt&Tone

08:00 Herh. ATV Sports

08:50 Powerlifting World Classic Open Championship

12:00 Herh. ATV Sports

12:50 Marvel Spider-Man

13:35 Volleyball WK Kwalificatie:Suriname s Guadelope

16:38 US Marines Attempt the Chinese Army Fitness Test

17:00 Ligue 1:PSG vs Montpellier

19:00 Suri Tunes

20:00 Whazzz Up??? (HERH)

21:00 This Old House

21:30 Shark Tank

22:25 Fargo

23:20 Stand-Up Comedy:Anthony Jeselnik Thoughts And Prayers

00:20 SPORT HIGHLIGHTS: ESPN FC

01:25 Friends

01:50 Friends

02:15 Friends

02:40 Friends

03:05 Two and A Half Men

03:30 Two and A Half Men

03:55 Two and A Half Men

04:20 Two and A Half Men

04:45 The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

05:10 The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

05:35 BBC Nieuws Live

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)