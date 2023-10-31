7:00:00 MOTVATIONAL SPEECHES: Don’t Waste Your Time
7:10:00 FITNESS: Cardio Boxing Workout With Christa Dipaolo
8:00:00 (Herh.) ATV Sports
9:00:00 Pele Birth Of A Legend 2016
11:00:00 ESPN FC
12:00:00 (Herh.) ATV Sports
13:00:00 TEKENFILM: Son of Batman
14:20:00 Formula One Doc.: Pit Stop In Two Seconds
15:05:00 WRC Rally Live Shakedown For WRC Rally Estonia 2022
15:45:00 Concacaf Caribbean Cup Championship: Moca FC vs Robin Hood (Herh.)
18:00:00 Beach Vollyball Men’s Bronze Medal
19:00:00 Suri Tunes
20:00:00 BattleBots
21:35:00 Programma: Natio Weekly
22:20:00 Tyler Perry’s Sistas
23:10:00 Empire
23:55:00 Stand-Up Comedy : Dave Chappelle Equanimity 2017
1:00:00 SPORT HIGHLIGHTS: ESPN FC CAPTUREN
2:00:00 Friends
2:25:00 Friends
2:50:00 Friends
3:10:00 Friends
3:30:00 Two and A Half Men
3:55:00 Two and A Half Men
4:15:00 Two and A Half Men
4:40:00 Two and A Half Men
5:05:00 The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
5:25:00 The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
5:50:00 BBC Nieuws Live
ATV KN.12.2 Dinsdag 31 Oktober 2023
