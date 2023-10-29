06:00 Fitness:Shaun T CIZE Workout 4 In the Pocket (Basic)
06:40 Fitness:Shaun T Insanity Pulse
07:01 Steven Reyme Ministries
07:31 Maranatha Ministries
08:01 The Boss Baby: Back In The Crib
08:30 Star Wars: The Bad Batch
09:00 ATV Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)
10:00 Africa News “live”
12:00 ATV Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)
13:00 Soeng Ngie’s Keukengeheimen – 170 jr. Chinese Immigratie (dl.01)(herh.)
14:00 Survivor
15:00 World Heritage :Kilimanjaro
16:00 Tiny House Big Living (afl.01)
17:05 America Divided
18:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht
18:40 Prog.:CDS FOCUS
19:00 Prog.:Granlanti Koranti
19:05 Programma Lili’s Foundation
19:30 CHINESE DOCUMENTAIRE:……………………
20:20 “INSPIRATIONAL MOVIE (1)
(OSCAR NOMINATED):E.T.The Extra- Terrestrial (1982)”
22:25 “INSPIRATIONAL MOVIE (2)
(OSCAR NOMINATED):Whiplash (2014)”
00:15 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht (herh.)
00:45 Euro Nieuws
03:15 World Heritage Kilimanjaro
04:05 Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa
04:50 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht (herh.)
05:20 BBC Nieuws
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ZONDAG 29 OKTOBER 2023(ATV KN.12.1)
