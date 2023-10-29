ZONDAG 29 OKTOBER 2023(ATV KN.12.1)

06:00 Fitness:Shaun T CIZE Workout 4 In the Pocket (Basic)

06:40 Fitness:Shaun T Insanity Pulse

07:01 Steven Reyme Ministries

07:31 Maranatha Ministries

08:01 The Boss Baby: Back In The Crib

08:30 Star Wars: The Bad Batch

09:00 ATV Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)

10:00 Africa News “live”

12:00 ATV Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)

13:00 Soeng Ngie’s Keukengeheimen – 170 jr. Chinese Immigratie (dl.01)(herh.)

14:00 Survivor

15:00 World Heritage :Kilimanjaro

16:00 Tiny House Big Living (afl.01)

17:05 America Divided

18:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht

18:40 Prog.:CDS FOCUS

19:00 Prog.:Granlanti Koranti

19:05 Programma Lili’s Foundation

19:30 CHINESE DOCUMENTAIRE:……………………

20:20 “INSPIRATIONAL MOVIE (1)

(OSCAR NOMINATED):E.T.The Extra- Terrestrial (1982)”

22:25 “INSPIRATIONAL MOVIE (2)

(OSCAR NOMINATED):Whiplash (2014)”

00:15 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht (herh.)

00:45 Euro Nieuws

03:15 World Heritage Kilimanjaro

04:05 Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa

04:50 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht (herh.)

05:20 BBC Nieuws

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)