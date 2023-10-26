07:00 MOTVATIONAL SPEECHES:You can’t Defeat me
07:10 Fitness:Hard Body Level 1
08:00 Herh. Programma: Natio Weekly
08:50 3rd Caribbean Karate Championship
12:00 PEC Zwolle vs Natio Friendly Match
14:05 Concacaf Women’s Gold Cup: Suriname vs Guyana (Herh.)
15:35 Concacaf Caribbean Cup Championship: Moca FC vs Robin Hood (Herh.)
17:35 Suri Tunes
18:35 Kinderfilm:The Secret of the Nimh
20:00 Whazzz Up???
21:00 ATV Sports
22:00 The Lincoln Lawyer
22:50 Viking Valhalla
23:50 Muziek Concert
00:50 Sport Hightlights
01:55 Friends
02:20 Friends
02:45 Friends
03:10 Friends
03:35 Two and A Half Men
04:00 Two and A Half Men
04:25 Two and A Half Men
04:50 Two and A Half Men
05:15 The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
05:40 The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
06:05 BBC Nieuws Live
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.2 Donderdag 26 Oktober 2023
07:00 MOTVATIONAL SPEECHES:You can’t Defeat me