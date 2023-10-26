06:00 Fitness:Zumba Sculpt&Tone
07:00 Steven Reyme Ministries
07:30 This Is The Day of Victory For You
08:00 All Hail King Julien
08:30 Ducktales
09:00 ATV Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)
10:00 BBC Nieuws
12:00 ATV Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)
13:00 Jamie And Jimmy’s Food Fight Club
13:50 Ride with Norman Reedus
14:35 Marvels Spider Man
15:00 Walking Britains Lost Railways
16:00 The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy
16:35 Puppy Dog Pals
17:05 In Gesprek Met :……………..(herh.)
18:00 ATV Nieuws “Live”
19:05 Prog.:CDS FOCUS
19:30 Prog.:Granlanti Koranti
20:00 In Gesprek Met (herh.)
21:00 ATV Nieuws (herh.)
22:00 TRUE STORY MOVIE:The Imitation Game (2014)
00:30 Herh.ATV Nieuws (herh.)
01:30 Africa News
03:00 Ride with Norman Reedus
03:45 The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy
04:20 Herh.ATV Nieuws (herh.)
05:10 BBC Nieuws
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Donderdag 26 Oktober 2023
06:00 Fitness:Zumba Sculpt&Tone