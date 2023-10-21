06:00 Fitness:Shaun T Insanity Fit Test
06:30 Fitness:Zuzka Workout
07:00 Logos International
08:00 De Levende Steen Gemeente
08:30 PAW Patrol
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)
10:00 Euro Nieuws
12:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)
13:00 MasterChef Australia
13:55 The Amazing Race Canada
14:40 Fast And Furious Spy Racers
15:05 GPs Behind Closed Doors
15:55 Home
16:30 The Rubing Health Foundation
16:40 Working: What We Do All Day
17:30 SZF Magazine (Herh.)
18:00 ATV Nieuws
19:10 Prog.:CDS FOCUS
19:30 Prog.:Granlanti Koranti
19:36 CHINESE DOCUMENTAIRE:
20:25 SEQUAL MOVIE (1):Mad Max Fury Road
22:30 SEQUAL MOVIE (2):Mad Max
00:30 Herh.ATV Nieuws
01:30 Tv.Film:Double Life
03:00 Tv.Film:Escape Plan
05:00 Euro Nieuws
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ZATERDAG 21 OKTOBER 2023(ATV KN.12.1)
