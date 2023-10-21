ZATERDAG 21 OKTOBER 2023(ATV KN.12.1)

06:00 Fitness:Shaun T Insanity Fit Test

06:30 Fitness:Zuzka Workout

07:00 Logos International

08:00 De Levende Steen Gemeente

08:30 PAW Patrol

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)

10:00 Euro Nieuws

12:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)

13:00 MasterChef Australia

13:55 The Amazing Race Canada

14:40 Fast And Furious Spy Racers

15:05 GPs Behind Closed Doors

15:55 Home

16:30 The Rubing Health Foundation

16:40 Working: What We Do All Day

17:30 SZF Magazine (Herh.)

18:00 ATV Nieuws

19:10 Prog.:CDS FOCUS

19:30 Prog.:Granlanti Koranti

19:36 CHINESE DOCUMENTAIRE:

20:25 SEQUAL MOVIE (1):Mad Max Fury Road

22:30 SEQUAL MOVIE (2):Mad Max

00:30 Herh.ATV Nieuws

01:30 Tv.Film:Double Life

03:00 Tv.Film:Escape Plan

05:00 Euro Nieuws

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)