06:00 Fitness:Shaun 4 T25 Ab Intervals Alpha-1
06:30 Fitness:Shaun T Tabata Strength
07:03 Steven Reyme Ministries
07:35 Ducktales
08:00 Caillou: caillou en de gigantische pompoen
08:30 Carmen Sandiego
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)
10:00 Euro Nieuws
12:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)
13:00 Delicious Miss Brown
13:25 iCarly
13:50 Project Runway
15:00 Earth’s Great Rivers Missisippi
16:05 Ugly House to Lovely House
17:00 Onder De Loep (Herh.)
18:00 ATV Nieuws
19:10 Progr.:CDS FOCUS
19:35 Granlanti Koranti
20:00 In Gesprek Met..
21:00 ATV Nieuws (Herh.)
22:00 COMEDY MOVIE:Do Revenge
00:05 Herh.ATV Nieuws
01:00 Tv.Film:Chupa
02:40 Tv.Film:Confidential Informant
04:05 Tv.Film:Last Flight Out
05:30 Euro Nieuws
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
WOENSDAG 18 OKTOBER 2023(ATV KN.12.1)
06:00 Fitness:Shaun 4 T25 Ab Intervals Alpha-1