07:00 MOTVATIONAL SPEECHES:Motivational Football Speech
07:10 Fitness:Shaun T Dance Party Booty Shakin
08:00 Herh. ATV Sports
08:50 NCAA Beach Volleyball Championship
11:30 Once Upon A Time:A Football Documentary
12:10 Herh. ATV Sports
13:00 KINDERFILM: Brave
14:40 Cruyff The Total Footballer
15:45 Europe – UEFA Euro Qualifying: England vs Italy
17:45 Suri Tunes
18:45 Mickeys Tale of Two Witches
19:35 BattleBots
21:05 Programma: Natio Weekly
22:00 Tyler Perry’s Sistas
22:45 Serie: Ted Lasso
23:50 Stand-Up Comedy:Katt Williams World War III
00:50 Friends
01:15 Friends
01:40 South Park
02:05 South Park
02:30 Two and A Half Men
02:55 Two and A Half Men
03:20 The Big Bang Theory
03:45 The Big Bang Theory
04:10 Euro Nieuws Live
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
DINSDAG 17 OKTOBER 2023(ATV KN.12.2)
