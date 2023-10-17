DINSDAG 17 OKTOBER 2023(ATV KN.12.1)

06:00 Fitness:Zumba Sculpt& Tone

07:00 Steven Reyme Ministries

07:32 Johnny Test

07:50 Peppa Pig (baby alexander s dirty nappy

08:30 The New Adventures of Lassie

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (Herh.)

10:00 Euro Nieuws

12:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (Herh.)

13:00 Somebody Feed Phil

14:00 Richard Hammond’s Crazy Contraptions

15:00 Down To Earth with Zac Efron

16:00 Good Bones

16:45 The Rubing Health Foundation

17:00 In Gesprek Met (Herh.)

18:00 ATV Nieuws

19:10 Prog.:CDS FOCUS

19:30 Granlanti Koranti

19:35 Anger Management

20:00 Onder De Loep (Herh.)

21:10 ATV Nieuws (Herh.)

22:10 INTERNATIONAL MOVIE:Oxygen

23:55 Herh.ATV Nieuws

00:50 Tv.Film:How To Blow Up A Pipeline

02:00 Tv.Film:Left Behind Rise of the Anti Christ

04:40 Euro Nieuws

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)