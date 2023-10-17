06:00 Fitness:Zumba Sculpt& Tone
07:00 Steven Reyme Ministries
07:32 Johnny Test
07:50 Peppa Pig (baby alexander s dirty nappy
08:30 The New Adventures of Lassie
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (Herh.)
10:00 Euro Nieuws
12:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (Herh.)
13:00 Somebody Feed Phil
14:00 Richard Hammond’s Crazy Contraptions
15:00 Down To Earth with Zac Efron
16:00 Good Bones
16:45 The Rubing Health Foundation
17:00 In Gesprek Met (Herh.)
18:00 ATV Nieuws
19:10 Prog.:CDS FOCUS
19:30 Granlanti Koranti
19:35 Anger Management
20:00 Onder De Loep (Herh.)
21:10 ATV Nieuws (Herh.)
22:10 INTERNATIONAL MOVIE:Oxygen
23:55 Herh.ATV Nieuws
00:50 Tv.Film:How To Blow Up A Pipeline
02:00 Tv.Film:Left Behind Rise of the Anti Christ
04:40 Euro Nieuws
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
DINSDAG 17 OKTOBER 2023(ATV KN.12.1)
06:00 Fitness:Zumba Sculpt& Tone