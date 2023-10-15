5:30:00 EURO Nieuws
6:00:00 Fitness: Hard Body Level 2
7:00:00 Steven Reyme Ministries
7:30:00 Maranatha Ministries
8:00:00 The Boss Baby: Back In The Crib
8:30:00 Star Wars: The Bad Batch
9:00:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)
10:00:00 Euro Nieuws
12:00:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)
13:00:00 Soeng Ngie’s Keukengeheimen – 170 jr. Chinese Immigratie Vestiging In Suriname (dl. 1) (Herh.)
14:00:00 World Heritage
15:00:00 Wild Isles
16:00:00 Beautiful Planet:The Variety Of The Wild Life in The Andes
17:00:00 America Divided
18:00:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht
18:35:00 CDS FOCUS
18:55:00 Programma: 170 JAAR CHINESE VESTIGING
19:10:00 Granlanti Koranti
19:20:00 Programma Lili’s Foundation
19:50:00 CHINESE DOCUMENTAIRE:
20:45:00 “INSPIRATIONAL MOVIE (1)
(OSCAR NOMINATED) Tv.Film: Dune “
23:30:00 “INSPIRATIONAL MOVIE (2)
(OSCAR NOMINATED) Tv.FILM: tick, tick… BOOM!”
1:30:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht (Herh.)
2:00:00 Tv.Film: Memory
3:55:00 Tv.Film: Morbius
5:40:00 Euro Nieuws Live
ZONDAG 15 OKTOBER 2023(ATV KN.12.1)
