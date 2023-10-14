ZATERDAG14 OKTOBER 2023(ATV KN.12.2)

07:00 MOTVATIONAL SPEECHES:Get Up and Get It Done

07:10 FIBA AmeriCup Suriname vs Saint Lucia Groupstage

10:00 Europe – UEFA Euro Qualifying: Ukraine vs North Macedonia

12:00 FIBA Suriname vs Barbados

13:30 England – Women’s Super League: Liverpool vs Everton

15:45 Europe – UEFA Euro Qualifying: Italy vs Malta

17:45 Suri Tunes

18:45 Kinderfilm:Fantastic Mr.Fox

20:10 The Masked Singer

21:00 Reservation Dogs

21:30 Lupin

22:25 BMF

23:20 Stand-Up Comedy:Bill Burr Paper Tiger

00:30 Friends

00:55 Friends

01:20 South Park

01:45 South Park

02:10 Two and A Half Men

02:35 Two and A Half Men

03:00 The Big Bang Theory

03:20 The Big Bang Theory

03:45 Euro Nieuws Live

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)