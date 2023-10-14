06:00 Fitness:Shaun T CIZE Workout 6 Livin in the 8s (Basic)
07:00 Logos International
08:00 De Levende Steen Gemeente
08:30 PAW Patrol
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)
10:00 Euro Nieuws
12:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)
13:00 MasterChef Australia
13:55 The Amazing Race Canada
14:40 DuckTales
15:05 GPs Behind Closed Doors
15:55 Kinderfilm:Henchmen
17:30 The Rubing Health Foundation
17:40 SZF Magazine (Herh.)
18:00 ATV Nieuws
19:00 Prog.:CDS FOCUS
19:15 Programma: 170 JAAR CHINESE VESTIGING
19:20 Granlanti Koranti
19:30 CHINESE DOCUMENTAIRE:
20:30 SEQUEL MOVIE (1):Childs Play
22:00 SEQUEL MOVIE (2):Childs Play 2
23:25 Herh.ATV Nieuws (herh.)
00:25 SEQUEL MOVIE (3):Childs Play 3
01:55 Tv.Film:Assault On Hill 400
03:25 Tv.Film:Lethal Weapon 4
05:35 Euro Nieuws Live
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ZATERDAG 14 OKTOBER 2023(ATV KN.12.1)
