VRIJDAG 13 OKTOBER 2023(ATV KN.12.2)

07:00 MOTVATIONAL SPEECHES:The Game Of Life

07:10 Fitness:Hard Body Level 1

08:00 Herh. ATV Sports

08:50 Full Match France vs Croatie 2018

10:35 Volleybal WK Warming Up Toernooi Suriname vs Frans Guyana

12:00 Herh. ATV Sports

12:50 Concacaf Nations League: Suriname vs Haiti (Herh.)

14:50 SZOCS Bernadette vs ITO Mima

15:45 Europe – UEFA Euro Qualifying: Netherlands vs France

17:45 Suri Tunes

18:45 Expedition Bigfoot

19:30 NPR Tiny Music Desk Concert:Bono and The Edge

20:00 Whazzz Up??? (Herh.)

21:00 This Old House

21:30 Shark Tank

22:20 Fargo

23:15 Stand-Up Comedy:Deon Cole Cole Hearted

00:25 Friends

00:50 Friends

01:15 South Park

01:40 South Park

02:05 Two and A Half Men

02:30 Two and A Half Men

02:55 The Big Bang Theory

03:20 The Big Bang Theory

03:35 Euro Nieuws Live

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)