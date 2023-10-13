07:00 MOTVATIONAL SPEECHES:The Game Of Life
07:10 Fitness:Hard Body Level 1
08:00 Herh. ATV Sports
08:50 Full Match France vs Croatie 2018
10:35 Volleybal WK Warming Up Toernooi Suriname vs Frans Guyana
12:00 Herh. ATV Sports
12:50 Concacaf Nations League: Suriname vs Haiti (Herh.)
14:50 SZOCS Bernadette vs ITO Mima
15:45 Europe – UEFA Euro Qualifying: Netherlands vs France
17:45 Suri Tunes
18:45 Expedition Bigfoot
19:30 NPR Tiny Music Desk Concert:Bono and The Edge
20:00 Whazzz Up??? (Herh.)
21:00 This Old House
21:30 Shark Tank
22:20 Fargo
23:15 Stand-Up Comedy:Deon Cole Cole Hearted
00:25 Friends
00:50 Friends
01:15 South Park
01:40 South Park
02:05 Two and A Half Men
02:30 Two and A Half Men
02:55 The Big Bang Theory
03:20 The Big Bang Theory
03:35 Euro Nieuws Live
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
VRIJDAG 13 OKTOBER 2023(ATV KN.12.2)
