ATV KN.12.1 Donderdag 12 Oktober 2023

5:30:00 EURO Nieuws

6:00:00 Fitness: Shaun T – Insanity Fit Test

6:26:40 Fitness:Shaun T – Max Out Sweat

7:00:00 Steven Reyme Ministries

7:30:00 This Is The Day of Victory For You

8:00:00 All Hail King Julien

8:30:00 Young Justice

9:00:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)

10:00:00 Euro Nieuws

12:00:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)

13:00:00 Jamie And Jimmy’s Food Fight Club

14:00:00 Ride with Norman Reedus

15:00:00 The Mega-Brands That Built America

16:00:00 The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy

17:00:00 In Gesprek Met (Herh.)

18:00:00 ATV Nieuws

19:00:00 CDS FOCUS

19:20:00 Programma: 170 JAAR CHINESE VESTIGING

19:35:00 Granlanti Koranti

20:00:00 In Gesprek Met (Herh.)

21:00:00 ATV Nieuws (Herh.)

22:00:00 TRUE STORY MOVIE : Till

0:10:00 ATV Nieuws (Herh.)

1:00:00 Tv.Film: Reptile

3:15:00 Tv.Film: Split

5:15:00 Euro Nieuws

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)