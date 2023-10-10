ATV KN.12.2 Dinsdag 10 Oktober 2023

7:00 Motivational Speeches:Lone Wolf Speech for those who walk Alone

7:10 Fitness:Yoga A Journey Through The Chakras 4

8:00 Herh. ATV Sports

8:50 BoxFest at the Red Owl Nest May 13th 2023

11:46 Brazil vs Germany Rio 2016

14:35 Kinderfilm:Underdog (2007)

16:05 Herh. ATV Sports

17:00 Suri Tunes

18:00 Doc.:Animal Fight Night

18:45 Programma: NFL Golden Award (Herh.)

19:05 BattleBots

20:35 Programma: Natio Weekly

21:20 Tyler Perry’s Sistas

22:10 Serie: Ted Lasso

23:00 Stand-Up Comedy:Hasan Minhaj The Kings Jester

00:10 Friends

00:35 Friends

01:00 South Park

01:25 South Park

01:50 Two and A Half Men

02:15 Two and A Half Men

02:40 The Big Bang Theory

03:05 The Big Bang Theory

03:30 Euro Nieuws Live

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)