06:00 Fitness:Shaun T CIZE Workout 6 Livin in the 8s
07:00 Steven Reyme Ministries
07:35 Megastructures Worlds Longest Subsea Pipeline
08:25 Nadiyas British Food Adventures
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (herh.)
09:30 Alexa and Katie
10:00 Euro Nieuws
12:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (herh.)
12:30 The Pizza Show
13:00 Doc.:Serengeti
14:00 Survivor
15:00 History’s Greatest Mysteries
15:46 Kinderfilm:Meet The Robinsons
17:25 Granlanti Koranti
17:35 SZF Magazine
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50 Prog.:CDS FOCUS
19:12 OneShot
19:27 Soeng Ngie’s Keukengeheimen Progr.6
20:00 Q&A “Live”
21:00 ATV Nieuws (herh.)
21:45 CRIME MOVIE:Tenet (2020)
00:20 Herh.ATV Nieuws
01:00 TV.Film:Shotgun Wedding
02:45 TV.Film:Terminator Dark Fate
04:55 Authentic China (Ep.06)
05:40 Euro Nieuws
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Vrijdag 6 Oktober 2023
06:00 Fitness:Shaun T CIZE Workout 6 Livin in the 8s